Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' shoot nears the finish line!

The shoot of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram is nearing the finish line. While the final schedule has been progressing at a brisk pace since December 10, Haasan joined the team on December 22.

"Vikram went into production in August and has completed many schedules. However, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been on a break due to Covid. After a short break, the star is back to shoot from today with enthusiasm and vigor.As filming progresses at a feverish pace, the combined scenes of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil are being shot in this schedule", read a statement from the film's one of the producers Raaj Kamal Films International.