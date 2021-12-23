Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' shoot nears the finish line!

The shoot of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram is nearing the finish line. While the final schedule has been progressing at a brisk pace since December 10, Haasan joined the team on December 22.
"Vikram went into production in August and has completed many schedules. However, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been on a break due to Covid. After a short break, the star is back to shoot from today with enthusiasm and vigor.As filming progresses at a feverish pace, the combined scenes of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil are being shot in this schedule", read a statement from the film's one of the producers Raaj Kamal Films International.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical crew comprises cinematographer and National award winner Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, art director Satheesh, choreographer Sandy, and action choreographer Anbariv.
Vikram is scheduled to hit the screens for Summer Holidays 2022.