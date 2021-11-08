Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to release in April 2022!

A new poster of Kamal Haasan's Vikram was released on Friday to announce that a special glimpse of the film will be out today at 6 pm as a part of the actor's birthday celebration.
The makers have also revealed that the film will release in April 2022. Earlier, there were rumors that Vikram might hit the screens for Pongal 2022 but now, the plans have been changed.
Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raj Kamal Films International and Mahendran's Turmeric Media, Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame has directed Vikram.
Recently, Sony Music South has snapped the audio rights of the film as their regular Anirudh Ravichander takes care of the songs and background music of Vikram.
Besides Kamal, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kalidas are also playing pivotal characters in Vikram.