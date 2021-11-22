Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to release on March 31?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Kamal Haasan's Vikram will not release in April 2022. Instead, the makers are planning to release the film on March 31. Sources say that as both Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 are releasing in April, the makers of Vikram are now planning to advance the release date to March.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master and Kaithi fame is directing the film. Two powerful performers Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are playing key roles in Vikram along with Kalidas, son of veteran actor Jayaram.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan cranks the camera.

The makers are likely to wrap the film by the end of this year or by January 2022.