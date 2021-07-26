Kamal is all praise for Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik'!

It's well known that Malayalam cinema's powerful performer Fahadh Faasil has joined the sets of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram on Saturday. During the break, Haasan and Vikram's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj watched Malik along with the film's lead actor Fahadh Faasil. Malik is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Insiders say that Kamal liked Malik and praised Fahadh for his meticulous performance in the film. Fahadh and Malik's director Mahesh Narayanan had previously said in many interviews that they were inspired by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Nayakan.

It is worth mentioning that Mahesh had earlier worked with Kamal in Vishwaroopam (Edited the film).

Fahadh will be in Chennai for a few more days to shoot his portions in Vikram. Produced by Kamal's Raaj Kamal Films International, Vijay Sethupathi also plays a pivotal role in the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.