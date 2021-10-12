Kamal, Shankar, GV Prakash remember Nedumudi Venu

Besides the Malayalam industry, film fraternities in Tamil have also remembered Nedmudi Venu.

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu who also appeared in many Tamil films passed away yesterday. Last seen in the Navarasa anthology, he has also played an important role in Kamal Haasan and Shankar's long-delayed Indian 2 .

Shankar

#NedumudiVenu SIR. A Great and Excellent Actor. So Dedicated and Disciplined. Most Humble & Wonderful Human being. Huge loss for the film industry. When are we going to see your Magic of bringing Scenes to Life again Venu Sir? We’re going to miss you a lot! R.I.P.

Kamal Haasan

Besides acting in 500 films, Nedumudi Venu was also a screenplay writer and director. For his collective work, he has won State and National Awards. He has completed 50 years of film work and breathed his last. My condolences

GV Prakash

The legend is no more … Rest In Peace #NedumudiVenu sir . a kind person and a great teacher . Will miss u sir



Rajiv Menon

#nedumudivenu was a legend, but every role he got into, he would try and get under the skin of the character, for Vembu iyer in #sarvanthaalamayam , he met #umayalpuramsivaraman spent time,jammed with him and he just got it right, Venusir was kind, generous and talented. Missyou!



Sathish

One of the best actor in India. It was a blessing to work with you. Miss u #NedumudiVenu sir.

Vedhika

You will live on in our hearts sir. May God give strength to his loved ones. Such an honour to have got to work with the legend. #RipNedumudiVenu