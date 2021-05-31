Kamal to take a final call on 'Vikram' based on 'Indian 2''s court proceedings!

The recent buzz in the tinsel town is that Kamal Haasan is waiting to know the court proceedings and verdict in the case between Indian 2 's production house Lyca and director Shankar in the Madras High Court.

Sources say that although director Lokesh Kanagaraj is ready with the script and finalized actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Haasan has told them to wait for a few more weeks to know the exact verdict on Indian 2.

In case, if the court orders Shankar to resume the shoot immediately, Kamal would allocate his dates to Indian 2. Else, he will begin shooting for Vikram.

On the other hand, Shankar is also waiting for the verdict from the HC. Shankar has promised Ram Charan and Dil Raju that he would begin the shoot of their film as soon the industry returns to normalcy from the pandemic