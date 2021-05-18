Kamal's 'Vikram' is a thriller set in restaurant, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh on board!

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram is a thriller set in a restaurant. The film is all about a witness who was on the way to the court taken under custody by a cop (played by Kamal). But all of a sudden, henchmen start attacking their vehicle and they go and get themselves locked in a restaurant.

Reports add that it's unclear whether Vijay Sethupathi or Fahadh play the witness but one of them will be seen as the head of the henchmen.

Produced by Raj Kamal Films International, Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera for the film and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music.

The shoot will begin once the country returns to normalcy from the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.