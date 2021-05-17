'Kanaa' director Arun Raja Kamaraj's wife succumbed to COVID19

Director, actor, and singer Arunraja Kamaraj's wife Sindhuja succumbed to COVID19 on Sunday. She was under treatment at a leading private hospital in Chennai but unfortunately passed away last night. The news is a shocker to many in the film industry as Mrs.Arunraja Kamaraj is very young.

Started his career as a lyricist and singer in various films including Kabali, Pizza and Jigarthanda, Arunraja Kamaraj has also acted in films like Raja Rani, Maan Karate, Remo, and Maragatha Naanayam before making his directorial debut with the sports drama Kanaa featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathyaraj in the lead. Kanaa was produced by Arunraja's close friend Sivakarthikeyan.

During the second wave of COVID19, Arunraja is directing the Tamil remake of Article 15 with Udhayanidhi Stalin. Arunraja Kamaraj's wife has also accompanied him during the private jet travel along with the crew.

We at Sify.com convey our heartfelt condolences to the director.