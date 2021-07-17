'Kanakam Kamini Kalaham' teaser is quite appealing

The official teaser of writer and director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, which has Nivin Pauly as the hero, has been released.
“Cinema is where I want to be, where I want to experiment and create beautiful stories. I have tried to do that for the past 11 years and here’s something special and close to my heart,” writes Nivin.
Grace Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Forrt, Vincy Alocious and Joy Mathew include the cast.
Nivin Pauly is the producer. Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair are composing the music.
Here is the link to the teaser: