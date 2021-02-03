Kangana calls Rihanna 'porn singer', 'porn star'; trolls post steamy shots of actress

However, soon after Kangana tweeted steamy photos of the pop star, bikini-clad pictures of the actress, as well as screen grabs of her intimate scenes from past films, started flooding social media.

"Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...I rest my case. #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Wednesday.

"Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

Kangana also attached a scantily-clad pictures of Rihanna alongside a saree-clad photos of herself along with the above two tweets.

However, trolls wasted no time in jumping into action, posting photographs of Kangana wearing bikini, smoking and performing intimate scenes in films.

In a separate tweet, Kangana called pop star Rihanna a "porn singer", "porn star" and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh a "terrorist".

Reacting to a video featuring Jagmeet Singh talking about Rihanna following him on social media, Kangana wrote: "This terrorist is porn singer @rihanna's friend... he is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that's his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda."

Her tweet came in response to a user who shared the video and wrote: "Jagmeet Singh who is accused of terror funding praising & showing off his friendship with Rihanna. Now you can understand how Rihanna got the 'motivation' for tweet supporting Farmer."

It all began with Rihanna tweet on Tuesday night (according to India time) in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest in India. After Rihanna tweeted extending her support to the protesting farmers, Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a "fool" and "dummy".

--IANS

abh/vnc