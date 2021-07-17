Kangana enjoys 'popcorn days' with 'Dhaakad' team as she watches 'Black Widow'

Elated about her movie date after 2 years, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun boomerang video on her stories, in which she could be seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the film. With the post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."In the video, Kangana was clad in a white dress with her hair tied up. She also shared a video with her team where she asks them about how they feel regarding returning to theatres.Along with it, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us."On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.Other than that, she also has an interesting line-up of films including, 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', and 'Emergency' based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the pipeline.Kangana had recently also announced her OTT debut as a producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and as a host for the Indian adaptation of the American show 'Temptation Island'. (ANI)