Kangana feels proud of herself for the physical transformation in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut posted a series of pics from her upcoming biopic Thalaivi and the action thriller Dhaakad to feel proud about her incredible physical transformation.
Kangana said that she is a raw talent like Meryl Streep to perform layered characters and at the same time, she can also pull off action and glamour like Gal Gadot.
"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad. I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad", tweeted Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana gained 20 kilos for Thalaivi, the biopic of Jayalalithaa and now, she has become fitter for Dhaakad.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu