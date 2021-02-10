Kangana feels proud of herself for the physical transformation in Thalaivi

Kangana said that she is a raw talent like Meryl Streep to perform layered characters and at the same time, she can also pull off action and glamour like Gal Gadot.

Kangana Ranaut posted a series of pics from her upcoming biopic Thalaivi and the action thriller Dhaakad to feel proud about her incredible physical transformation.

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad. I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad", tweeted Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana gained 20 kilos for Thalaivi, the biopic of Jayalalithaa and now, she has become fitter for Dhaakad.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu