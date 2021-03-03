Kangana gives a shout-out to 'Tejas' director

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday went out of her way to shower praise on debutant director Sarvesh Mewara, who is calling the shots on her upcoming film Tejas. Shoot for the film started the day before.

"Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1," she wteeted.