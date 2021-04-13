Kangana: If you don't know what to do on Navratri, worship your mother

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday suggested that one should worship their mother and seek her blessings on the occasion of Navratri. The actress shared the thought while wishing fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri.

Kangana shared a photograph of herself praying to a Goddess and wrote: "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."