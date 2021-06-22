Kangana: If you never loved animals like your own, you have some serious growing up to do

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is an ardent animal lover and an environmentalist, going by her latest post on social media. The actress posted a picture petting a horse on Tuesday morning on Instagram stories. She tagged the horse as her "friend".

She wrote on the image: "This morning with my friend. If you never loved animals like your own or felt trees bleed when chopped in pieces then you have some serious growing up to do."