Kangana: Indians supporting farmers' protests are 'terrorists', should be jailed

"Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands," Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Republic Day.

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said all Indians who were supporting the ongoing farmers protest are terrorists.

"Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #RedFort," the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

The actress also shared a video speaking in Hindi, where she said: "We have become a joke before the world today. We have no prestige left. We don't care if the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this goes on, there will be no progress in this country. Whoever supports this so-called farmers' protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke."

Kangana's comment comes after photographs of protesting farmers hoisting their flags at Red Fort on Republic Day went viral on social media.

The protesting farmers who have gathered at various borders of Delhi-NCR, were peaceful for over 60 days, but they left behind a trail of vandalism, violence, holliganism in the wake of their tractor rallied into the Capital on Republic Day. As they hoisted their flags at Red Fort, they clashed with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital.

Several other celebrities also reacted to the incident condemning it.

"Undesirable turn of events. I have supported this peaceful protest from day one, however this violent turn is condemnable. And, on this sacred day, only the Tricolour should fly aloft the Red Fort," tweeted Gul Panag.

"Who are they farmers? Look at the dates they choose to create chaos , as they know the whole world is watching us ,so their whole motive is to downgrade India and to defame the country ..!!" wrote Payal Ghosh.

--IANS

abh/vnc