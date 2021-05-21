Kangana once again praises Samantha!

Kangana Ranaut has praised Samantha Akkineni again on her Instagram page. Posting the trailer snapshot of Samantha from The Family Man 2, Kangana wrote: "This girl has my heart @samantharuthprabhuofffl” and Samantha also thanked her.

Earlier, when Samantha launched the first single from Thalaivi in Telugu, Kangana said that the U-Turn actress is the epitome of women empowerment.

"Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are the epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you", tweeted Kangana earlier.

Samantha plays a Tamil rebel Raji in The Family Man 2. Directed by Raj and DK, the series also has Priyamani, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, and Alagam Perumal in pivotal characters.

The show will go live on Amazon Prime on June 4.