Kangana plants trees in Tauktae aftermath; requests BMC, Gujarat govt to follow suit

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut posted a message on afforestation on Tuesday, saying a lot of trees have been uprooted in the recent cyclone Tauktae and hence we need to plant more trees.

Kangana also shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen planting trees.

"Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!! In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 per cent of its trees and Gujrat lost more than 50 thousands trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we loose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss? How are we preventing our cities from becoming concrete jungles? We must ask ourselves did we ask authorities the right questions? What are we giving back to our country?" she wrote.