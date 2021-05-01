Kangana Ranaut announces digital debut as producer, launches logo of her production house Manikarnika films

The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of the logo of her production house.The intriguing logo features a roaring tiger in the backdrop of a temple and all this is framed in the shape of a burning flame.Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps."With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," said Ranaut."We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.With the launch of the logo, celebrity followers including celebrity stylist Ami Patel and more than 24 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.Scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons as they welcomed the 'Revolver Rani' star and her production house's digital debut.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)