Kangana Ranaut blames 'Bollywood superstar' over Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana penned a note, in which she stated that the divorce happened after Chaitanya came in close contact with Bollywood's 'divorce expert'."This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert...has ruined many women and children lives is now guiding light and agony aunt...so it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item we all know who I am talking about," she wrote.Kangana also expressed her views about a rise in divorce cases in today's time."Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that's the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before," she added.For the unversed, on Saturday, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their break-up via joint statement penned to their fans."After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Naga Chaitanya's post read.The two had tied the knot on October 7, 2017. (ANI)