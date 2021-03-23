Kangana Ranaut brings Jayalalithaa to life in the power-packed trailer of 'Thalaivi'

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.



The makers of 'Thalaivi' finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday, which portrays the journey of Kangana as Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a revolutionary leader.

Kangana seems to have left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of her character and looked gorgeous as the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The nearly three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer opened with a voice-over that said "Jaya", and then graphics are shown that read, "The name you know, the life story you don't".

After that, a man can be heard saying, "vo film vali hume bataegi ke rajneeti kaise ki jati hai".

The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, and drama.

The trailer perfectly showcases Kangana gracefully bringing the journey of the late politician to the big screen. It also gave glimpses of Jayalalithaa's love life and how she was treated for being a woman in the male-dominated society.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all. And it's safe to say that their fans are in for a visual treat.

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.

The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.

Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI)

