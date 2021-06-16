Kangana Ranaut: Can't wait to start filming 'Dhaakad'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared a poster of her upcoming film "Dhaakad", saying she looks forward to starting work on the film.

"Can't wait to start filming #Dhaakad," she wrote on the image, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

In the picture she shared, Kangana is seen in an action-packed avatar. A toppled burning car is visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.