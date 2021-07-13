Kangana Ranaut dismisses rumour on 'Thalaivi' release date

Multiple National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has dismissed rumors on the release date of her upcoming biggie Thalaivi.
"No release date has been finalised for Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumours. We will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country. Thanks", wrote Kangana on her Instagram story.
Thalaivi is the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear Lady Superstar Jayalalithaa.
Produced by Vibri Media and directed by Vijay, Arvind Swamy plays the late Tamil Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi, Madhubala of Roja fame plays his wife Janaki, Shamna Kasim plays Sasikala. National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani plays a crucial role, veteran actor Prakash Raj plays Karunanidhi, and Jisshu Sengupta plays Jayalalithaa's love interest Shoban Babu.