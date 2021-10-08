Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on Indian Air Force Day 2021

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Thalaivii' star posted a digital picture of three aircraft flying, with colours of the Indian flag in the background. The image read, "Touch the sky with Glory!"Kangana wrote her message, "Salutations to your courage and bravery..."'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.Kangana also has other projects including 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty. (ANI)