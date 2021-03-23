Kangana Ranaut gets emotional on Thalaivi: For the first time, I didn't feel bad for my talent!

Director Vijay treated me with great respect on the sets. He didn't even eat non-vegetarian food due to animal cruelty. After the shoot, he wouldn't meet me and I felt strange about this man but later, got to know his real kind side. Above all, for the first time, I didn't feel bad for being talented, thanks to Vijay sir

At the trailer launch of her upcoming magnum opus biopic Thalaivi , Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut said that for the first time she didn't feel bad for being talented. A very emotional Kangana said:

"Also, for the first time, someone recommended to a producer to sign me in for a role. Thanks to Vijayendra Prasad sir, the writer of the film. Normally, people recommend others to remove me from their project", said Kangana.

"There is nepotism to some extent in the south industry. But there is no groupism, no gangism, they don't bitch about others. They work hard. I like this industry. I'm here now and not going to leave anytime soon and I want to do more movies in South", she added.

Kangana also lauded Arvind Swamy for being a great co-star and encouraging her. She also spoke high about Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah. The actress said that normally male superstars in the North wouldn't encourage female stars.

The trailer of Thalaivi was super impressive and looked grand on the big screen. Kangana looked flawless in the trailer and exactly replicated Jayalalithaa in many scenes. The Hindi version of the trailer looked more authentic than Tamil, thanks to Kangana's fluency in the language. The Tamil version also looks equally good with the grand orchestration of GV Prakash.

Arvind Swamy looks exactly like MGR by replicating his mannerisms. "I wouldn't call it hard work. I enjoyed the work went into to justify the character given to me", said Arvind Swamy.

Producers Brinda Prasad and Vishnu Induri said that the pandemic was a testing time for them but with the cooperation of their Thalaivi team, their magnum opus is all set to now release on April 23 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.





