Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of her 'Dhaakad' fight

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 25th, 2021, 23:15:07hrs
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut is preparing hard for her role in the upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and posted a video of her rehearsing fight moves for 'Dhaakad'.

"Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," she captioned the clip.
For the unversed, Kangana is currently in Budapest for the above-mentioned movie, which is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.
Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.
Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana will also be seen in ''Thalaivi' -- based on the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. (ANI)

