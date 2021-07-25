Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of her 'Dhaakad' fight

On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and posted a video of her rehearsing fight moves for 'Dhaakad'."Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," she captioned the clip.For the unversed, Kangana is currently in Budapest for the above-mentioned movie, which is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana will also be seen in ''Thalaivi' -- based on the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. (ANI)