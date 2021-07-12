Kangana Ranaut gives update on release date of 'Thalaivi'

She also informed people that the team has not announced any release date of 'Thalaivi' yet."No release date has been finalised for 'Thalaivi' yet, please refrain from rumours. We will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country. Thanks," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Story.Directed by A.L. Vijay, the multi-lingual film was earlier scheduled for a release on April 23, 2021, but it got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Actors Arvind Swamy and Bhayashree among others are also a part of the upcoming film.Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy shooting for 'Dhaakad' in Budapest. (ANI)