Kangana Ranaut has no qualms about non-stop shooting schedules

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 19th, 2021, 11:15:02hrs
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): First 'Thalaivii' then 'Dhaakad' and now 'Tejas', actor Kangana Ranaut has been working non-stop. This hectic schedule might prompt someone to take a break, but the 'Queen' star has no qualms of shooting continuously.

On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of 'Tejas', updating fans about her working weekend schedule.
"Mood when you haven't had a break in ages and have to work through weekends also .....But the show must go on. Current mission #Tejas," she wrote.

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of an Air Force Pilot.
Kangana also has 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty. (ANI)

