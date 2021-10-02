Kangana Ranaut is now brand ambassador of UP's ODOP scheme

Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has roped in film actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its highly ambitious scheme 'One District One Product' (ODOP).

Additional Chief Secretary of UP, Navneet Sehgal said that film actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday who presented her ODOP products. Yogi said, Kangana will be the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme.