Kangana Ranaut: 'Massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through April, May'

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to express that the onset of June has ushered happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas compared to the tired and agitated feeling she had throughout the last two months.

"Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain..." Kangana posted on her Instagram Story.