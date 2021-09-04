Kangana Ranaut: Multiplexes are bullying and arm-twisting 'Thalaivii' producers!

While the Tamil and Telugu versions of Thalaivii will have four weeks theatrical window, the Hindi version will be available on OTT after two weeks of theatrical release. The Multiplex Association in India wants the producers of Thalaivii to increase the theatrical window of the Hindi version also to four weeks.

But the producers also want to recover the investment and hence, opting only for two weeks theatrical release in Hindi.

Reacting to this ongoing issue, the film's lead actor Kangana Ranaut posted a long note on her Instagram. "No films are choosing theaters, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema ... in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our relase there as well .... This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut .... Please let's help each other in order to save theatres".

Thalaivii is scheduled to release on September 10 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.