Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar's production 'Shershaah'

Kangana took to her Instagram story on Thursday, where she posted a picture of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War.

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on the film 'Shershaah' which has been produced by Karan Johar, with whom she has been in a feud for a very long time.

She wrote: "National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slid through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days."

Kangana then shared a picture of actor Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah', which is co-produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

She wrote: "Sharing a picture of Sidharth Malhotra from the film. What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled #shershaah."

The actress, who is often surrounded by controversies, hit the headlines in 2017 when she called filmmaker Karan Johar "intolerant" towards outsiders and a "flagbearer of nepotism" who only backed industry kids, on his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

