Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Laxmi Bai on her death anniversary

Rani Laxmi Bai, popularly known as Queen of Jhansi, had played an important role during India's first war of independence (1857-58).Remembering her bravery, Kangana, who essayed the role of the warrior queen in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi', shared one of the 'iconic' scenes from the movie and wrote: "On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self sacrifice. Remembering her iconic roar which shook British empire -- 'Main apni Jhansi nahin dungi'."Actor Urmila Matondkar, too, paid her respects to Rani Laxmi Bai."Courage, Honor, Integrity, Bravery, Loyalty, Love and Pride for the land looked like this," Urmila tweeted.Rani Laxmi Bai died fighting British colonial rulers near Gwalior in a place known as Kotah-ki-Serai in 1858. (ANI)