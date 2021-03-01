Kangana Ranaut reminisces about childhood memories

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reminisced about her childhood as it is her birthday month.

Kangana shared a childhood picture on Instagram. In the image, a young Kangana is seen dressed in salwaar kameez.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn't mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won't be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time."