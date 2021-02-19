Kangana Ranaut seeks Lord Jagannath's blessings in Puri, terms experience as 'enchanting'

The 'Manikarnika' actor took to Twitter and shared pictures of her visit. Amid tight security, Ranaut offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple following Patitapaban Darshan. She also visited the Bimala Temple, Laxmi Temple, and Kalpa Bata.Ranaut donned a white designer Anarkali suit with a golden border and embroidery. To complete the outfit, the actor opted for heavy gold jewellery as she sought blessings at the temple. She tied her hair in a neat bun and looked breath-taking during her visit.The 'Queen' star termed her experience of visiting the holy place as 'enchanting'."We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun's wife, Abhimanyu's mom). Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it, enchanted, " tweeted Ranaut.Earlier, Kangana had expressed her desire on social media to visit the Jagannath Temple in 2021.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranaut has a number of projects in the pipeline including 'Dhaakad', 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'.The actor has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)