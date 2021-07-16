Kangana Ranaut sends best wishes to Kriti Sanon for her upcoming film 'Mimi'

Superstar Kangana Ranaut also sent her best wishes to the actor.Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana posted Kriti's picture from one of her promotional day looks. Alongside the post, she wrote, "How amazing you look, all the best for #Mimi. Trailer looks amazing @kritisanon."'Mimi', which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.The recently released three-minute-long trailer narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. It also touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.The makers have tried to impart meaningful messages in a comical way, leaving viewers emotional and amused at the same time.Kriti had to put on 15 kilos for her role in 'Mimi', which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. (ANI)