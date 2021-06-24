Kangana Ranaut shares her love for animals in latest post

Taking to Instagram, the 'Queen' star shared two pictures wherein she can be seen posing post her horse riding session. She can be seen sporting a navy blue polo t-shirt with beige pants.In the caption, she wrote, "You may give your all to humans to win their affection but one small little mistake they will change their mind about you but once an animal gives you his/her heart it's with you always.... This morning with my lovely Lightening."The adorable picture garnered more than 2 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted.Recently, Kangana shared a sneak peek of how she underwent a body scan for playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in her upcoming film 'Emergency'.The post was captioned, ''Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started the journey of #Emergency #Indira with the body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one's vision alive on screen.... This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms."The National Award-winning star will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.Speaking of Kangana's upcoming movie projects, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in her kitty. 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' is also in pipeline. (ANI)