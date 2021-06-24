Kangana Ranaut spends her mornings with her horse 'Lightening'

In the picture, the actress is seen looking candidly at her brown horse on a paddock field early in the morning. She is dressed in riding attire with helmet, black polo neck T-shirt, breeches, pants and black gloves, with long boots and sunglasses completing the look.

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture with her horse, whom she calls Lightening.

She shared her thoughts on the affection between humans and animals and how animals unconditionally continue giving love to humans.

"You may give your all to humans to win their affection but one small little mistake they will change their mind about you but once an animal gives you his/her heart it's with you always... This morning with my lovely Lightening," she wrote.

Kangana's upcoming line-up includes "Thalaivi", "Dhaakad" and "Tejas". She recently announced she would be playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a film titled "Emergency".

