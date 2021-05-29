Kangana Ranaut spends time with family after recovering from Covid

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures with family members on Saturday. The actress, who has tested Covid 19 negative, is glad that she can now spend time with her close ones.

In the pictures she posted on Instagram, Kangana is seen hugging her mother, relaxing with sister Rangoli and spending time with her nephew and other family members. The actress also informed where she would be headed next in the caption.