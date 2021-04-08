Kangana Ranaut talks about being an 'ultranationalist'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to talk about her love for India.

She wrote about how you are an 'ultranationalist' if you try to work for the well-being of the country and its people.

Posting a picture of herself in a yellow sari, she wrote: "If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it's people to benefit then you are an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal."