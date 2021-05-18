Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for wishes

The star, who had landed into trouble over her post about testing positive, mentioned how she has been asked not to speak anything against COVID-19 as it may 'offend' people.On her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs.... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love."Kangana had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8. Upon being diagnosed with the disease, the actor had shared that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will 'demolish' the novel coronavirus which, for her, is "nothing but a small time flu."However, her post was reportedly deleted by Instagram because she called the virus "a small time flu."Kangana was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this month after her controversial tweets on the recent West Bengal assembly election results and their aftermath.On the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Thalaivi' as J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed owing to the surge in coronavirus cases. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in the pipeline. (ANI)