Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID19, says it's a small-time flu which got too much press

National Award-winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress says that the virus is a small-time flu, which got too much press and psyching a few people.

"I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev", wrote Kangana Ranaut.