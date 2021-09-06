Kangana Ranaut: 'Thalaivii' might become the best film of my career

She heaped praise on Arvind Swamy saying: "We had our fingers crossed on who would play the larger than life MGR sir. I learned a lot from him on the sets. He was humble and courteous throughout. Actors like Madhubala mam, Bhagyashree mam, Samuthirakani sir, and Thambi Ramaiah have given their best".

Speaking at the media meet of Thalaivii , National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut said: " Thalaivii might become the best film of my career. I would be watching the Tamil version of the film tonight".

Kangana also added that GV Prakash's music has elevated the film to another level. The actress also thanked producers Brinda Prasad, Vishnu Induri, and Shailesh for waiting this long to release Thalaivii in theaters.

Arvind Swamy, who plays MGR in the film said: "I never lied about my films. Thalaivii will be a milestone film in my career. The whole film looks like a masterclass of performances from the actors like Kangana, Thambi Ramaiah sir, Samuthirakani sir, Madhu, Baghyashree. Vijay sir has superbly directed the film".

Just like Kangana Ranaut, Arvind also heaped praise on GV Prakash's music. Director Vijay said that he has worked with four directors including Kangana, Arvind Swamy, Thambi Ramaiah, and Samuthirakani in Thalaivii.

"Kangana has won four National Awards and many more to come. She has immense knowledge in the screenplay that she would know the next scene and previous scene", said Vijay, who also praised GV Prakash's soulful music in the film.

Thalaivii is all set to release on September 10.