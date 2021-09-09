Kangana Ranaut to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood diva and 'Thalaivii' star Kangana Ranaut will be seen as the special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Saturday's episode.

It will feature a celebration of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with the 'Thalaivii' cast including lead actress Kangana along with the film's director A.L. Vijay, producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh.