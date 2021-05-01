Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film "Tiku Weds Sheru", a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launches its logo on Saturday.

"With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.