  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Kangana Ranaut to play title role in her next 'The Incarnation - Sita'

Kangana Ranaut to play title role in her next 'The Incarnation - Sita'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 15th, 2021, 10:21:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday morning announced that she will be seen playing the role of goddess Sita in upcoming mythological film 'The Incarnation - Sita'.

The announcement was made on her Instagram as she shared a poster of the film as well.

Kangana wrote: "Here's the updated poster #theincarnationsita #kanganaranaut #alaukikdesai #kvvijayendraprasad #manojmuntashir #salonisharma #anshitadesai #ssstudio #alaukikfilms."

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will reportedly be released in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The actor also shared a throwback picture from her school days to reveal that it was not the first time she will be essaying the mythological character.

"I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in school play ha ha... SiyaRamchandra ki jai," she shared on her Instagram Stories.

--IANS

dc/in

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features