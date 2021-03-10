Actress Kangana Ranaut has completed dubbing for the first half of Thalaivi and heaped praise on the film's director Vijay. The actress found Vijay to be a pure soul that he doesn't drink tea, wine, and eat non-vegetarian food. The actress also amused to see Vijay's calmer side that she couldn't even see a hint of anger, insecurity, and despair.

"Dear Vijay sir, as first-half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, the only second-half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make. The first thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea, coffee, wine, non-veg, parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realized you are never far, you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs. I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity, or despair in you, spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devata, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you", tweeted Kangana Ranaut.

Produced by Vibri Media, Arvind Swamy plays Jayalalithaa's mentor and Tamil Superstar MG Ramachandran in the film, Madhubala plays MGR's wife Janaki, Shamna Kasim plays Sasikala. Samuthirakani plays RM Veerappan, Prakash Raj plays Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta plays Shoban Babu.

Thalaivi is all set to release on April 23