Kangana Ranaut wraps up shoot of 'Dhaakad'

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of the film, and posted several videos and pictures from her last day of filming."It's a wrap for me. Missing them already," she captioned one of the videos.Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller, in which Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie.Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana has several other films, including 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', in her kitty. (ANI)