Kangana Ranaut's best, worst and weirdest on Twitter

The self-proclaimed "mother of all fathers", aka "#babbarsherni", will continue to regularly post a few choicest ones. If there is no Twitter, there is always Koo.

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Love her, loathe her, you cannot ignore her -- certainly not on Twitter. The microblogging site has banned Kangana Ranauts account, taken down her tweets, and reactionary meme fests never cease to overflow social media, but she goes on unfazed.

From nepotism to CAA and farm laws to onslaughts on Twitter itself, and from comparing herself to Meryl Streep to declaring she is the greatest actress in the world, Kangana goes for the jugular with whatever she takes on. By turns outrageous, melodramatic, irreverent and almost always controversial, the one thing about Kangana's tweets that stays a constant is they never fail to amuse.

We decided to compile a few that should surely make it as pick of her posts.

TWITTER THRASHER

"Honourable Prime Minister ji jo galti Great warrior Prithaviraj Chauhan ji ne ki thi woh bilkul mat karna .... uss galti ka naam tha maafi... @Twitter kitni bhi maafi mange bilkul maaf mat karna. They conspired for a civil war in India. #BanTwitterInIndia."

(Kangana to Prime Minister Modi, seeking a ban on Twitter in India)

MERYL STREEP, GAL GADOT? BRING ‘EM ON

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

"I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride."

(Nuff said, are Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot ‘open for debate'?!)

MAKE WAY TOM CRUISE!

"Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo."

(That's what happens when Nick Powell, who choreographed action sequences in Braveheart, The Gladiator and the Tom Cruise-starrer The Last Samurai, says Kangana "pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise" in Manikarnika)

RIHANNA WRECKING

"Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda."

(‘Libru role models' Rihanna or Mia Khalifa are yet to reply to Kangana, though protestors did draw out a few stills of the "Queen" actress that feature her in far too ‘libru' attire and scenes than would fit the ‘Sanghi Naari' tag, though Diljit Dosanjh did bring out a paen of love for Rihanna titled "RiRi")

THE TAAPSEE PANNU TIFF

"Yeh her only achievement is it be a sasti copy.... since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti national as well, Never saw such a wannabe, desperate and clueless moron."

(The mention of Taapsee Pannu is normally enough to make Kangana see red. And here was Taapsee voicing opinion on the farmers' protest. Time for some thunder, naturally)

LAMBASTING THE ‘LIBERALS'

"Whole libru lobby is desperate to get my account suspended, Raat ko kehte honge, so ja nahin to Kangana tweet kar degi, this is the effect of Kangana Ranaut on the strongest lobby in this nation. Jo political parties ko hila dete hain maine unko hila diya. Ha ha good night friends."

(That one was alleging certain political wings want her off Twitter)

--IANS

