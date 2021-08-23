Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' to release on September 10!

Kangana Ranaut's magnum opus multilingual biopic film Thalaivii is all set to release on September 10. Thalaivii is the official biopic of J Jayalalithaa essayed by Kangana Ranaut.

Produced by Vibri Media and directed by Vijay, Arvind Swamy plays the late Tamil Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi, Madhubala of Roja fame plays his wife Janaki, Shamna Kasim plays Sasikala. National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani plays MGR's manager, Prakash Raj plays Karunanidhi, and Jisshu Sengupta plays Jayalalithaa's love interest Shoban Babu.